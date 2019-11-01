BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market cap of $2.11 million and $3,942.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00665733 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003798 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 209,180,424 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

