BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BK Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BK Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the second quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

