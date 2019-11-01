BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBKB opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

