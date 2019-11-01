BlackRock Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

