BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 1,004.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Motus GI were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

