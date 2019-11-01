BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,793 Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 262,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 47.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after acquiring an additional 102,453 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $40.75 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $163,916.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,255 shares of company stock worth $4,004,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.