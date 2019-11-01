BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Social Reality were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Social Reality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Social Reality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Social Reality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Social Reality Inc has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.94.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 88.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRAX shares. TheStreet downgraded Social Reality from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

