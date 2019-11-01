Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $53.56. 89,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

