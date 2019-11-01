Blake D. Moret Sells 1,700 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ROK stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $191.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

