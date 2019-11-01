Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BMY traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264 ($3.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.44 ($3.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.20.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 1.28 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.