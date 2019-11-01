Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

APRN traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 807,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,100. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.10. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APRN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

