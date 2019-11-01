Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Shares Up 10.2%

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP)’s share price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54, 258,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 497,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNP. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Bonavista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.88.

The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.1414433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonavista Energy news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 298,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,334,100 shares in the company, valued at C$18,150,345.

About Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

