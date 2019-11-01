Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,824. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

