Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

