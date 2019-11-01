Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $78.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

