Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) rose 5.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.28, approximately 1,685,726 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,022,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25,638.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $77,513,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

