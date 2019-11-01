BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Cowen set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after buying an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 805,905 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

