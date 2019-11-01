Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.25.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.94. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.63.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total value of $951,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,302.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total transaction of $2,717,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $29,853,455. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

