Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. Boston Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.98-7.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. 7,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,438. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

