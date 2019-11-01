Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Bottomline Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25-0.29 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.35-1.42 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $157,099.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,993 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.