Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Stock Holdings Raised by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,491 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund accounts for 3.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,924. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.