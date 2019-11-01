Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 756.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $52,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. First Analysis cut BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

