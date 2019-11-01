Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Waters by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Shares of WAT opened at $211.62 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day moving average is $215.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

