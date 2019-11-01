Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

