Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $53,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $20,026.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,193. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

