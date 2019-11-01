Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,733 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.