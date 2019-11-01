Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 686 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $522,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.93.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.