Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

BHR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 121,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,754. The company has a market cap of $296.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

