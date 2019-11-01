Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

