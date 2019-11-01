Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 469 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

