Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,348,000 after buying an additional 2,796,978 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,616,000 after purchasing an additional 547,873 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4,564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 279,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 273,874 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,550,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 68,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $72.26.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.