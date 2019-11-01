Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,847 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 2.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,868,000 after purchasing an additional 440,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,240,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 100,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $69.48 and a 1-year high of $91.72.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

