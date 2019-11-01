Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,749 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

