Bray Capital Advisors Buys 150 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

