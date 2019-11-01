BriaCoin (BRIA) Trading 36% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market cap of $52,460.00 and $4,562.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,227.35 or 2.19064979 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026287 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

