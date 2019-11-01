Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNRL. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 16,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,755,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

