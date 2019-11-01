Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Down 13%

Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 459,970 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 256,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.