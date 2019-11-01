Brokerages Set $20.02 Target Price for MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of MOSY stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MoSys has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
About MoSys
MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.
