Brokerages Set $20.02 Target Price for MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MoSys alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MOSY stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MoSys has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoSys (MOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.