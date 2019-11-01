Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $15.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $15.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ FY2020 earnings at $63.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFH. Raymond James set a C$780.00 price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$760.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$728.33.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$17.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$575.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of C$542.70 and a 1-year high of C$667.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$570.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$607.05.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$16.82 by C($12.35). The company had revenue of C$7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

