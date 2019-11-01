Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.02. 573,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 63,292 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $921,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.