Brokers Issue Forecasts for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities researchers at G.Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research analyst A. Boccanfuso now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. G.Research also issued estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

UBSFY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 382,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.