Brokers Offer Predictions for Amgen, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.55. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,421. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,432.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.