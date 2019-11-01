Brokers Set Expectations for Corning Incorporated’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 249,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Corning by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Corning by 556.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 164,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 139,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 10.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

