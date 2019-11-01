Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.