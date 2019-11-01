BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

BRP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. BRP has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,524,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $28,370,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

