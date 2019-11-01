BTC Lite 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market cap of $47,889.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.07 or 0.05957978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002922 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015039 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046195 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.