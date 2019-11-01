Buckingham Research Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $75.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.28.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Autoliv by 26.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Autoliv by 18.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 126.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Autoliv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

