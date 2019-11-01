Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 36.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Buckle news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

