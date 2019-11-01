Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $114.73 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Neraex, RightBTC and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $114.73 million and $19.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00630858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010277 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OTCBTC, EXX, CoinEx, BigONE, Huobi, Cryptopia, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Neraex, RightBTC, FCoin, LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Bibox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

