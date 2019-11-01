C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.66%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

CHRW stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $74.93 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

